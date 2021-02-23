Baseball comeback falls short in 12-6 loss to Nevada

Cal Poly Baseball lost the fourth game of their non-conference series against Nevada with a final score of 12-6 on Monday, Feb. 22.

The loss put the series at 1-3 for Cal Poly, which matches their season record overall. The Mustangs managed to outhit Nevada (3-1) 14-13, but a couple of costly fielding errors kept Nevada rallies alive, proving costly for Cal Poly.

Nevada came out swinging, as the Mustangs gave up 10 runs through the first five innings. Throughout the game, Cal Poly slowly clawed their way back and cut the Nevada lead, but were never able to bring it within a four-run deficit after the fifth inning.

The first spark for the Mustangs came in the bottom of the third with a home run from redshirt junior center fielder Cole Cabrera, bringing the score to 5-2. Cabrera’s bomb was followed up by a double from redshirt sophomore Taison Corio, keeping the game in striking distance at 5-3.

However, from there Nevada kept the bats hot to the tune of seven runs, including two in the top of the ninth inning that halted any chance of a comeback for Cal Poly.

Despite the losing effort, there were plenty of stat lines worth highlighting. Senior catcher Myles Emmerson went 4-4 at the plate, including a pair of doubles, accounting for three runs.

Five Mustangs were able to put up at least two hits on the day. On top of Cabrera’s home run and Corio’s double, both put up another hit. Redshirt junior third baseman Tate Samuelson and redshirt junior designated hitter Matt Lopez also recorded a pair of hits.

On the mound, redshirt sophomore Bryan Woo struggled early surrendering eight runs, seven of which were earned over 3.2 innings. The Mustang bullpen was very effective in doses. Redshirt freshman Kyle Scott and redshirt sophomore Zach Button both pitched several scoreless relief innings, including a hitless 1.2 innings for Scott.

Cal Poly will return to action in a road series this weekend at USC. The three-game set will begin on Friday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. at Dedeaux Field.