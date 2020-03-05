Baseball continues tough stretch with 8-5 road loss at Santa Clara

Cal Poly Baseball fell 8-5 to Santa Clara in their 13th game of the season on Tuesday, March 3 at Stephen Schott Stadium. With the result, the Mustangs have lost eight times in the last 10 games and have an overall record of 4-9.

The game got off to a slow start as the teams went scoreless through two full innings. The Mustangs got the scoring started in the top of the third inning after senior outfielder Bradlee Beesley doubled home junior outfielder Cole Cabrera, who reached base via a single earlier in the inning. Senior catcher Myles Emmerson followed up with a single up the middle to score Beesley, giving Cal Poly a 2-0 lead.

However, the lead didn’t last long for the Mustangs. In the bottom of the third, Santa Clara brought home three runs on a bases-clearing double off of junior righthander Dylan Villalobos, who started the game for Cal Poly. Villalobos exited the game in the middle of the second, going 2.2 innings and allowing three runs on two hits. Freshman right-hander Derek True came in for the Mustangs and held the Broncos scoreless in his two innings of work.

After a scoreless fourth, Cal Poly tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the fifth when Emmerson drove home his second run of the game. The RBI brought Beesley home on a sacrifice fly to centerfield.

The Bronco offense exploded in the bottom of the sixth inning for five runs to give themselves a comfortable 8-3 lead. Sophomore righty Ryan Jameson gave up three of those runs and was tagged with the loss for the game, bringing his record to 0-1 on the season.

The Mustang offense scored two in the top of the ninth inning after a two-RBI single by Beesley, but the comeback effort proved to be too late as the game drew to a close at 8-5 in favor of Santa Clara.

Beesley led the offense for the Mustangs, going 2-3 at the plate and driving in three of the five total runs for Cal Poly. Meanwhile, Emmerson added two RBIs and sophomore infielder Taison Corio recorded two hits.

Cal Poly is back at home this weekend for a three-game series against Baylor from March 6-8 at Baggett Stadium.