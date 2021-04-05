Baseball gets back in win column by taking two of three from San Jose State

In their first meeting since 2018, Cal Poly Baseball notched a 2-1 series win against the San Jose State Spartans on April 1-3 inside Baggett Stadium.

The series win brought the Mustangs (14-10, 4-4 Big West) back to winning form after losing the series 3-1 last weekend against UC San Diego. The Spartans, who were playing in only their second series of the season, dropped to 3-4.

Thursday

The Mustangs cruised to a 10-1 win in Thursday’s game one against the Spartans. The matchup marked game number 1000 in green and gold for head coach Larry Lee.

Thursday’s game was the first Cal Poly sports event in which fans were allowed to attend since the beginning of the pandemic. An estimated 630 fans, about 20 percent of Baggett Stadium’s capacity, will be allowed to watch every home game going forward.

The Mustangs jumped to an early lead within the first two innings after senior catcher Myles Emmerson drove a RBI double down the left field line to bring home junior center fielder Cole Cabrera.

Then freshman third baseman Nick Marinconz knocked in a RBI single which brought in freshman left fielder Reagan Doss to give the Mustangs a 2-0 lead at the end of the second inning.

Spartans left handed pitcher Corey Sanchez gave up an unearned run in the bottom of the third after an infield error allowed junior designated hitter Matt Lopez to score from second.

Cal Poly broke the game wide open as the Mustangs rallied for six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Marinconz and Cabrera both scored off of consecutive wild pitches, followed by a two RBI double to right center field from Lopez.

Then sophomore second baseman Taison Corio tripled down the left field line to bring Lopez home, followed by a RBI groundout from freshman first baseman Joe Yorke to extend the Mustangs’ lead to 9-0.

Freshman right hand pitcher Drew Thorpe (3-2) picked up the decision in a strong start against the Spartans lineup after he threw six innings while allowing only one run and finished with six strikeouts.

The Mustangs bullpen shut out the last three innings to close out the game. Sophomore right hand pitcher Carlo Lopiccolo pitched a scoreless inning of relief and finished with two strikeouts.

Freshman right handers Kaden Sheedy and Chase Walter each pitched a scoreless inning of their own in their brief appearances.

Six different Mustang hitters each finished the game with at least one RBI with Lopez earning two in Thursday’s win.

Friday

San Jose State evened up the series 1-1 on Saturday with a dominating 10-2 win over the Mustangs. The Spartans scored all 10 runs unanswered before Cal Poly added their two runs in the eighth inning.

Junior pitcher Andrew Alvarez (3-2) took the mound for Cal Poly but was forced out of the game in the third inning. The lefthander finished with a line of 2.2 innings, five earned runs, one walk and four strikeouts.

After two scoreless frames, the Spartans took the lead in the third inning when catcher Andrew Jurado hit a RBI double followed by a RBI triple from left fielder Robert Hamchuk. Hamchuk would later score in the inning on a wild pitch to make the score 3-0.

Two more RBI base hits later in the third put the Spartans up 5-0, forcing Alvarez out of the game. Sophomore pitcher Bryan Woo entered the game in relief for the Mustangs.

After the Spartans brought one run home in the sixth, they tallied three more runs in the seventh to bring the score to 9-0. In the eighth inning, Jurado scored on a fielder’s choice to put San Jose up 10-0.

The Mustangs scored two consolation runs in the eighth inning, the first of which came from a RBI single by junior outfielder Nick DiCarlo. Freshman outfielder Sam Biller knocked home the second run on a fielder’s choice, his second RBI of the series and his Cal Poly career.

The two teams faced off on Saturday to break the series tie.

Saturday

Cal Poly won the rubber match against San Jose State 3-0 on Saturday, due in large part to a stellar performance by the starting pitcher, redshirt sophomore Travis Weston. Weston threw eight innings, striking out seven while only giving up three hits and no walks.

Weston was able to stifle San Jose early, holding them hitless through the first six innings.

When he did allow a series of singles, he was able to quickly get out of it by striking out the next two batters faced.

When Weston turned the ball over in the ninth inning, freshman pitcher Kyle Scott came in for the save and was just as dominant, throwing a hitless ninth inning to seal the win.

Most of the Mustang offense came early in the game via an early rally in the first inning. The rally was sparked by a loud double to left that moved Emmerson to third. Emmerson was brought home on a wild pitch, and a single by Corio brought freshman shortstop Brooks Lee home to help the Mustangs jump out to a 2-0 lead.

The third and last Mustang score came via a towering home run from DiCarlo in the fourth inning.

Cal Poly will take their 14-10 record into their next series against Long Beach State, beginning on Friday, April 9 at 6 p.m.