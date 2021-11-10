Baseball releases 2022 schedule

Cal Poly baseball released its schedule for the 2022 season on Tuesday, with 32 of 59 games being inside Baggett Stadium.

The Mustangs’ schedule is highlighted by matchups with three teams that played in an NCAA regional tournament in the 2021 season (Stanford, UC Irvine, UC Santa Barbara).

Cal Poly will open their season at home on Friday, Feb. 18 against a member of the Pac-12 conference in Washington. The Mustangs and the Huskies will meet for a three-game series at Baggett Stadium, their first time playing against each other since 2019.

Cal Poly played all their games during the 2021 season inside California. In 2022, however, the Mustangs will make three out-of-state trips, visiting Missouri State (Feb. 25-27), UNLV (Mar. 4-6) and Hawaii (May 26-28).

Mid-week games against Portland (Mar. 2), San Jose State (Mar. 8 and Apr. 11), Cal Berkeley (Mar. 22 and Apr. 5), Santa Clara (Mar. 29 and Apr. 26), Stanford (Apr. 19) and Pepperdine (May 10 and May 17) round out Cal Poly’s non-conference schedule.

The Mustangs will play five Big-West series at home and five on the road. CSUN (Mar. 18-20), Long Beach State (Apr. 8-10), UC Santa Barbara (Apr. 29-May 1), CSU Bakersfield (May 6-8) and UC Davis (May 20-22) will all make the trip to San Luis Obispo.

Meanwhile, Cal Poly will hit the road to play UC San Diego (Mar. 25-27), UC Irvine (Apr. 14-16), UC Riverside (Apr. 22-24), Cal State Fullerton (May 13-15) and Hawaii.

In 2021, the Mustangs finished tied for fourth in the Big West with CSUN and UC San Diego at 21-19 in the conference and 31-25 overall. Cal Poly finished the season winning its last seven games and 11 of its last 12.