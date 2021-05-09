Beach Volleyball falls to No. 1 UCLA in NCAA Tournament to end their historic season

Cal Poly Beach Volleyball faced No. 1 seed UCLA in an elimination match at the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, May 8 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The Bruins defeated the Mustangs (0-3) to end Cal Poly’s season.

The No. 4 pairing of freshman Sam Strah and redshirt sophomore Eleonore Johansen fell in straight sets, 16-21 and 19-21. They finish the season 12-9 as a pair.

Redshirt senior Amy Ozee and redshirt sophomore Jayelin Lombard were swept at the No. 2 court, 20-22 and 17-21. The duo ends the season 22-12.

The No. 5 pair of redshirt freshman Josie Ulrich and redshirt sophomore Vanessa Roscoe were defeated in straight sets, 19-21 and 19-21, capping off the victory for UCLA.

The No. 1 duo of redshirt junior Macy Gordon and redshirt senior Emily Sonny fell in set one, 21-23, and were tied 15-15 when play was stopped. They finish a team-best 23-10 this season.

The No. 3 pair of redshirt juniors Tia Miric and Mariah Whalen fell in set one, 19-21, and were trailing 15-17 in set two when play stopped. They finish the season 16-8 and had an eight-match win streak.

Although the loss ends the Mustangs’ season, this was a historic season for Cal Poly Beach Volleyball. They won their first ever NCAA tournament duel on May 7 against Stanford.

Cal Poly ends its season with a 24-11 overall record, winning 20+ games for the third time in program history. The Mustangs also never fell outside the AVCA top-10 during the season.

This season was a huge milestone for the Cal Poly Beach Volleyball program and they will be back next season with a national championship on their minds.