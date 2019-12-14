While musicians around the world have used vocals to imitate percussion instruments throughout history, modern beatboxing is considered the “fifth element” of hip-hop, according to Wegmüller.

Musicians in the hip-hop scene began to mimic drum machines (which were called beatboxes at the time) with their mouths. When people began to make these sounds without the machines, they created what is considered beatboxing today.

While the other four hip-hop elements — DJing, emceeing, breakdancing and graffiti — surged in popularity over the decades, beatboxing has taken a backseat in the modern hip-hop scene. Wegmüller said he would like to see that change.

“It’s been sort of removed from its origin point,” Wegmüller said. “I’m interested in how rap is thriving right now, and how those two things can be reconnected.”

In the 1980s, Doug E. Fresh pioneered the modern beatboxing scene by using his own beats for the entirety of his song, “La Di Da Di.” He is now often referred to as “The Original Human Beatbox,” according to popular beatboxing forum Human Beatbox.

Another major contributor to modern beatboxing was Rahzel, who was formerly in hip-hop band The Roots. He was well known for beatboxing and singing at the same time (although, Wegmüller noted, it is not really at the same time — it is just quick enough to where most cannot hear the difference).

“I think the biggest misconception about beatboxing is that it’s kind of a party trick or a magic trick more so than a medium in itself.”

Decades ago, beatboxing was more percussive, Wegmüller said. The goal was to mimic the sound of drums to keep a rhythm going for singers and rappers. But now, beatboxing has evolved far beyond keeping a beat going. Modern music production has allowed beatboxers to copy the sounds of modern electronic music, such as drums and snares.

“All of the sudden, people are coming up with new sounds every year,” Wegmüller said. “There are championship events, and people battling each other. And now the loop station is becoming a part of that.”