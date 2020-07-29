Big West Conference announces fall sports postponed through end of calendar year

Big West fall sports competition was postponed through the end of 2020 in an announcement from the Big West Conference Board of Directors on Wednesday, July 29.

The Board of Directors recognizes the serious health and safety implications on Big West campuses due to COVID-19, they wrote in a statement online.

The fall conference-sponsored seasons for Men’s and Women’s Cross Country, Men’s and Women’s Soccer and Women’s Volleyball were all postponed.

The fall competitive schedules for Men’s and Women’s Golf along with Men’s and Women’s Tennis were also postponed.

The decision does not affect fall sports unaffiliated with the Big West conference. Cal Poly Football, which is affiliated with the Big Sky Conference, is still awaiting a decision regarding the season’s potential postponement.

Men’s and Women’s Basketball were unaffected by the decision, and their seasons are still scheduled to begin November 10, according to the statement.

The decision about whether fall sports competition is possible for a spring return will be made at a later date.