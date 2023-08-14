Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

On Sunday at 9:23 a.m., the Cal Poly Police Department received a report of a body found near the Baker Center for Science and Mathematics (BLDG 180). Officers responded to the call and confirmed the individual was dead.

According to University Spokesperson Matt Lazier, the individual is not an employee or student at Cal Poly.

CPPD requested assistance from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, which provided a coroner investigator, Lazier said. He is unable to provide comment on the cause of death, though, due to the ongoing investigation. He confirmed that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, nor is there any threat to the Cal Poly community.

The report is currently listed on the Cal Poly Police log as a “Medical Incident.”