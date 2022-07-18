BREAKING: Brooks Lee drafted No. 8 overall by Minnesota Twins in 2022 MLB Draft

Former Cal Poly Mustang shortstop Brooks Lee was drafted No. 8 overall by the Minnesota Twins in the first round of the 2022 MLB Player Draft on Sunday, July 17.

The 21-year-old shortstop is the highest drafted Mustang in the history of the program.

Lee capped off a historic college career in 2022 with arguably his best season as a Mustang, cementing himself as a top prospect in the draft.

After missing almost all of the shortened 2020 baseball season, the shortstop was the co-Big West Player of the Year in 2021 after boasting a slash line of .342/.384/.626 to go along with 10 home runs and 57 RBIs.

In 2021, he was named to two All-American first teams and six total. After being named to every preseason All-American team in 2022, he exceeded expectations.

In his second full and final season with the Mustangs in 2022, Lee slashed .357/.462/.664 with 15 homers, 55 RBIs and 56 runs scored in 58 games played to lead Cal Poly to a 37-21 overall record and a 22-8 mark in the Big West.

After this historic season, Lee was named the Big West Player of the Year once again, was a semifinalist for both the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy and was given the Brooks Wallace Award for being the nation’s best shortstop.

On top of those awards, Lee was a consensus first-team All-American for the 2022 season.

Lee leaves behind the legacy of one of the greatest to ever put on a Cal Poly uniform, holding the program record in doubles and being the only player in Mustang history to win Big West Player of the Year twice.

20 total former Cal Poly players have played in the big leagues, and Lee will look to be the next big bat to join the ranks with the Twins.