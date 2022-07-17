National Suicide Prevention Lifeline launches 9-8-8 number. Here’s how it works

Content warning: This article discusses suicide.

Only three digits are now needed to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 9-8-8.

The number, which can be called or texted, connects people to a network of trained counselors and professionals. It’s available in English and Spanish but also has translation services in more than 250 languages.

According to the Lifeline website, suicide is the second-leading cause of death among young people. In the United States, more people die by suicide than in car accidents. Given this crisis, the hope is that 9-8-8 addresses mental health emergencies in safer and faster ways than 9-1-1.

The new number began operating on Saturday, after the 2020 National Suicide Hotline Designation Act required providers to make 9-8-8 available across the US.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s original number (1-800-273-8255) will stay active as well. In this past year, the lifeline has received 2,565,402 calls. In California, 209,881 calls were connected to crisis centers, according to the lifeline’s website.

Caroline Schmidt from San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health previously told Mustang News that 9-8-8 helps providers meet people where they’re at.

“It doesn’t become something where we’re reacting to suicidal ideations — we’re helping them cope before those happen,” Schmidt said.

San Luis Obispo is home to more than 200 crisis call centers that will now be accepting calls to 9-8-8. These local crisis centers are open 24/7 and free of charge, often staffed with mental health professionals and trained volunteers.

Schmidt said that the utilization of call centers has increased since the pandemic began, as more people have struggled with their mental health. These centers not only connect people with resources for themselves, but can also give guidance to people who are looking for ways to help someone else in their life.

Keanu Morrison is an EMT who works with the City of San Luis Obispo’s Mobile Crisis Unit, a team that provides on-call mental health services. He said in a city news release that the new 9-8-8 Lifeline is one way they can help connect individuals in crisis with “the best resources to overcome their struggles.”

“Having an easy-to-remember crisis resource like 988 is a great step towards getting people the help they need quickly,” Morrison said in the news release.

Embedded in the city’s fire department, the Mobile Crisis Unit is a pilot program that pairs a Transitions-Mental Health Association case worker with an emergency medical technician from the fire department.

Currently, the Mobile Crisis Unit provides its service Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To accommodate community needs, these hours may change.

What happens when someone calls or texts the lifeline?

When calling 9-8-8, an automated greeting message will be played for the caller, followed by hold music. Then, a local Lifeline network worker will listen to the caller, then aim to provide support and refer the caller to resources.

To hear the Spanish sub-network, press 2.

Texters will be prompted to fill out a short survey that will help inform the crisis counselor about the person’s situation. Similar to the call, the texter will be connected to recommended resources.

A texting option was added to the lifeline in hopes of reaching at-risk communities, including youth and people with disabilities, according to the Federal Communications Commission.

To talk to someone right now, visit the lifeline’s website here, or contact 9-8-8.

If you or anyone you know is seeking support, you can also reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or the Central Coast Hotline at 800-783-0607.