Classes on Tuesday have been canceled due to ongoing storm conditions, according to an emergency alert from Public Safety director Anthony J. Knight. Due to classes being canceled for two days, the add-drop date for winter quarter courses has also been extended.

While classes are postponed, the campus will be open to provide assistance to all displaced community members and local residents at the Performing Arts Center through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Other essential operations that will be available include food services, housing and police or emergency services.

The alert advises the community to exercise “abundant caution” such as avoiding trails and creeks or driving unless necessary. The San Luis Obispo Public Works’ webpage outlines which roads are affected by flooding.

San Luis Obispo County saw at least 3 inches of rain on Monday, Mustang News reported. A National Weather Service flash flood warning initially set to end at 4:45 p.m. Monday has been extended to midnight.

“We are experiencing a time of emergency, and your safety is our upmost priority,” the alert read.