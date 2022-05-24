Cal Poly Commencement is hiring for this year’s ceremonies

Spring Commencement is right around the corner and students have the opportunity to earn $16 an hour to help out. Commencement will be June 6-12 in Spanos Stadium. Lunch, snacks and drinks will be provided to those hired.

A wide range of jobs are available for students to sign up for. Some tasks students can be assigned to do include preparing for the ceremonies, greeting graduates and guests, helping with stadium logistics, answering questions and working with safety and security personnel.

“I worked as an usher in the bleachers…and enjoyed watching my friends graduate. I would 100% recommend it to others and plan on working again,” environmental engineering junior Laura Krasnow said.

Monitoring entrances and exits for guests and graduates, helping with parking and supervising select sections are also tasks students can sign up for. Preparation of commencement will take place Monday through Thursday, and students have filled all the slots to help with these tasks.

A short training prior to commencement is also required for all students who want to help. Students have the opportunity to select which task they want to sign up for, through the Signup Genius website. The days and times for each task and event are also listed on the website.