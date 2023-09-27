Editors note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Former Director of Jazz Studies Arthur White resigned following student allegations of sexual harassment spanning the 2022-23 school year, according to an article published Tuesday by The SLO Tribune. The story divulged multiple accusations of White’s sexual misconduct during his tenure at the University of Missouri prior to his hiring at Cal Poly in 2018.

Graduate student Danna Dumandan said she filed the complaint against him toward the end of spring quarter last year after White allegedly called her “hot” among other comments about her body and professed his love for her, according to the Tribune.

“This man, he cannot be in education anymore,” Dumandan told The Tribune. “He’s done this to too many students, to too many people.”

Dumandan informed the Tribune that White is being investigated by Cal Poly’s Civil Rights and Compliance Office under Title IX. University spokesperson Matt Lazier told Mustang News the university cannot comment on or acknowledge specific Title IX complaints or investigations to protect the privacy of those involved. Lazier confirmed to The Tribune that White resigned from his position on June 22.

Multiple students at the University of Missouri accused him of sexual harassment and assault following inappropriate comments and touching, including placing his hands on one of the students inner thighs and telling them he wanted to take them home.

At both universities, the students involved told the Tribune that White denied allegations and told those around him that it was the students who had been inappropriate with him. In Missouri, he allegedly went as far as opening a Title IX investigation into the student, the Tribune reported.

After resigning from Cal Poly, White was hired by Emporia State University as the assistant dean of the School of Visual and Performing Arts on Aug. 6. On Aug. 17, Dumandan, alongside several other Cal Poly music students, wrote a letter to Emporia State University music department urging them to protect their students. Dumandan also wrote a separate letter detailing her personal experiences. Less than two months after his hiring he left Emporia on Sept. 22.

Cal Poly conducts background checks before hiring candidates, but it ultimately doesn’t have control over what previous employers can or cannot disclose, Lazier wrote in an email to Mustang News. He added that open investigations and past supervisors being unaware of the circumstances could potentially lead to a background check not revealing Title IX matters in a candidate’s past.

The university provides multiple channels to report sexual misconduct and offers support to campus community members affected by sexual assault including through SAFER, individual counseling and educational programming during orientation and throughout the year, Lazier wrote.

“While we believe strongly in the efficacy of our Title IX programming, we also recognize the need for continual examination and improvement,” Lazier wrote. “This is an ongoing process for the university, as well as for the CSU.”

Dumandan told the Tribune that she was informed that by the end of September the Title IX preliminary investigation report at Cal Poly will be available.

“Sexual misconduct has no place on Cal Poly’s campus,” Lazier wrote.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual harassment or assault, please consult information about Cal Poly’s Title IX program at https://crco.calpoly.edu/content/title-ix. More resources such as confidential support are available at Cal Poly’s Safer program website here: https://safer.calpoly.edu/.