Cal Poly Football head coach Beau Baldwin is reportedly finalizing a deal to become the new Offensive Coordinator at Arizona State University, according to anonymous sources from inside the team.

During his three-year tenure with the Mustangs, Baldwin held a 4-21 record, the fewest wins out of any head coach in Cal Poly history through 25 games.

Before Cal Poly, he was the head coach at Eastern Washington, where he won an FCS championship with the Eagles.

After his tenure with EWU, Baldwin was the offensive coordinator for Cal Berkeley for three seasons, meaning the Sun Devils will be his second stop in the Pac-12 in his coaching career.

Arizona State finished this season with a record of 3-9 and a conference mark of 2-7.

Baldwin is set to join head coach Kenny Dillingham’s staff next season.

Mustang News contacted Cal Poly Athletics for confirmation and they declined to comment as of Friday morning.

Editor’s note: Before receiving news of Baldwin’s potential new position, Mustang News published an opinion piece Friday morning regarding Baldwin’s tenure at Cal Poly. The two stories are unrelated.