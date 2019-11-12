Power restored to campus after hour-long blackout

Update: 3 p.m.

PG&E restored the electrical feed to Cal Poly at 2:20 p.m., according to a campus-wide emergency notification.

Cal Poly teams worked to restore power to the campus core and electricity was on throughout campus by 3 p.m.

“All academic and regular operations will resume as scheduled,” the campus emergency notification read.

Original post:

Cal Poly and parts of the County of San Luis Obispo experienced a power outage Tuesday afternoon. Power is expected to be restored within 30 minutes, according to Cal Poly.

According to a campus-wide emergency text notification, the cause of the power outage is under investigation and it is unknown when power will be restored. The Cal Poly Emergency Information Center has also been activated, the emergency notification said.

The Robert E. Kennedy Library has been evacuated and is closed. Wine and viticulture sophomore Tracy Mann was in the library when the power shut off.

“Everyone realized the wifi went down and [the third floor] just became a zoo,” Mann said.

Some Campus Dining facilities remained open, including The Avenue. The Recreation Center is currently open.

Power is expected to be restored county-wide by 5:30, according to the Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) outage map.