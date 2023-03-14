Cal Poly’s campus will remain open on Tuesday despite the flood watch issued by the National Weather Service and atmospheric river throughout San Luis Obispo County.

All class campus operations will continue as scheduled, the Cal Poly Department of Emergency Management informed students via email.

The university encourages students and faculty to remain flexible with those who are impacted by the storm.

“Similar to last Friday, we recognize that some employees and students may experience storm-related travel delays or obstacles,” Cal Poly wrote to students. “Thank you in advance for continuing to practice flexibility and empathy with those who need extra time to get to campus.”

The San Luis Obispo area is expected to receive two to four inches of rain, with the heaviest rainfall between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the advisory. A wind advisory and high wind warning are in effect.

A flash flood warning is also in effect from 3 a.m. to 10 p.m. in San Luis Obispo County.

The Marsh Street freeway exit and entrance will close starting Monday, March 13 at 3 p.m. due to the anticipated flooding of San Luis Obispo Creek, according to an email sent out by the city. Bike and pedestrian access via the Madonna Path will also close, the city announced.

The city recommends taking precautions by “placing sandbags on your property to prevent flood water from entering living spaces.” Community members can fill up sandbags for free at various locations around San Luis Obispo.

Updated emergency alerts will be sent via Poly Alerts and emails. Additional information and updated announcements can be accessed here.