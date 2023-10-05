In the waning minutes of Cal Poly Men’s Soccer 2-0 win over CSUN, Cal Poly play-by-play broadcaster Daniel Gilman uttered “The Oige Kennedy Era is upon us.”

The Mustangs (3-5-2, 1-1-1 Big West) secured their first win in Big West play against the Matadors (2-6-4, 0-3 Big West), who committed 16 fouls and received two yellow cards.

Although the Mustangs came out with the win, the team struggled to get the ball into scoring position, attaining only one shot on goal in the first half.

Despite a defensive-heavy first half, graduate student Justin Siegel had a quiet night. The Matadors only recorded one shot on goal with eight shots in total for the night.

Sophomore Connor Lisenbee broke the scoreless tie in the 79th minute with a shot to the left side of the post to give the Mustangs a 1-0 lead.

Five minutes later, freshman Diego Guerra scored off an assist from Big West leading scorer junior Jackson Kestler and fellow freshman Rylan Firouznam to give Cal Poly a two-score advantage in the final seconds of the 84th minute of the contest.

The last game of the team’s Big West stretch comes to an end at home inside Mustang Memorial Field, as Cal Poly will look to keep their winning streak alive as they host UC San Diego on Sunday, October 8th at 1 p.m.

The Mustangs will then have a one-game road trip to Sacramento in a Big West matchup on Wednesday, October 11th at 4 p.m. before they head back home to play the UCSB Gauchos in the Blue-Green classic on Sunday, October 15th at 5 p.m. on ESPN+