Cal Poly rodeo hosted its third annual Break-A-Wave rodeo event at Pismo Beach. On Sept. 28, 24 breakaway ropers competed to see who would be crowned the next Break-A-Wave finale champion. Family, friends and members of the community surrounded the arena to watch the live cattle stomp the sand.

Sociology freshman Emerson Hill was attending the rodeo for the first time.

“I think this is especially really cool because half of the arena is just in the ocean,” Hill said. “I’ve never been to a rodeo in my life. I’ve always wanted to. I do know that just from information I’ve heard that this is very very unique for it to be on a beach.”

Video by Natalie Levesque

Along the beach is a 260-foot three sided calf lane with one side open to the ocean.

Six Cal Poly calf ropers wait along the fence ready to rope any stray calf that might head towards the water.

A University of Nevada, Las Vegas rodeo team alum Jordan Mevius came out to watch some of her Cal Poly rodeo colleagues compete.

“It was a great experience and I was glad I was able to come and see it,” Mevius said. “I think it’s definitely one you have to come see in person and check out.”

The Break-A-Wave event is a fundraiser for the Cal Poly rodeo program as they head into another year.

Cal Poly graduate student Faith Mahallati competes in barrel racing for the Cal Poly rodeo team and helped set up this event. Mahallati says competitors have the opportunity to prepare their horses for this unique rodeo by taking them out on the sand before the competition.

“Obviously there’s nothing like this event,” Mahallati said. “The third fence is literally the ocean, so it’s quite different. And I’m sure it’s kind of stressful for some horses and stuff like that. But luckily you can take your horses out here and can ride them and stuff like that. It’s a great opportunity we have out here.”

In just three years, the event has gained more attention with sponsors such as Yeti, Cactus, Platinum and more.

“Man, in the last three years, already it’s grown exponentially,” Mahallati said. “It’s insane. I’m sure we’re gonna have other events and stuff like that, so I think it’s just gonna continue to grow and grow and we’re gonna need to figure out more seating arrangements for the growing crowds.”

This year’s Break-A-Wave champion was Cal Poly rodeo’s assistant coach, Caslyn Weidenbener. The team plans on continuing to grow the event for years to come.

“Cal Poly rodeo is awesome and hopefully we’ll see everybody at Poly Royal,” Mahallati said.