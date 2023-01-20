The Cal Poly Police Department is hosting two upcoming community engagement events to discuss its recent Annual Report of Regulated Equipment.

All students, faculty and staff are invited to the events, hosted on Jan. 20 and Jan. 25 at 5 p.m. in the Public Safety Building (Bldg. 36) and the Public Safety Training Room (Room 105).

The purpose of the forums is to “further [the department’s] efforts toward transparency and open communication,” according to the report.

The report outlines how much money Cal Poly Police spent on planned purchasing of regulated tools and equipment this past year, which totaled $2,100. The expenses were sourced from the Public Safety General Fund.

The report also revealed that campus police utilize, on standby, a command-and-control vehicle, bean bag munitions and munitions containing oleoresin capsicum (OC), a typical ingredient in pepper spray.

However, campus police did not have any cases involving the use of this equipment, nor did they receive any complaints about owning the equipment this past year.

The department’s equipment inventory also includes one shotgun, one self-contained command post trailer and three pepper ball guns, according to the report.

The report states that Cal Poly Police did not plan to purchase additional regulated tools or equipment for the remainder of the year.