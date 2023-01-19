President Joe Biden will visit northern California and near the Central Coast on Thursday after declaring a major disaster due to uncharacteristically heavy storms ravaging the coast, the White House announced Monday.

Flooding, high winds and landslides plagued the state since the first of nine atmospheric rivers first hit California on Dec. 27, according to the news release.

It is unclear what cities Biden will visit and at what times, and the White House press office has not responded to a request for more information.

Biden’s trip comes shortly after he approved of federal aid in restoring California areas experiencing the most extreme effects of the weather, according to the release. The aid will specifically be distributed in SLO, Santa Barbara, Sacramento, Santa Cruz and Merced counties. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved San Luis Obispo County for disaster loan assistance and other aid on Wednesday, according to a Thursday news release emailed by the City of SLO.

Mustang News reported last week that the first two days of classes were canceled due to extreme weather and flood warnings across San Luis Obispo county.

On Jan. 9, there were reports of a 5-year-old boy being swept out of his mother’s arms in a highway flood in San Luis Obispo County. His story received national press attention and was covered by The New York Times.

For more information on FEMA relief efforts, read the disaster loan assistance fact sheet here.