Safer is offering paid positions ranging from sexual assault prevention programming to graphic design. Applications are available online and are due May 5 by 5 p.m.

Safer, under Campus Health and Wellbeing, is Cal Poly’s confidential resource for gender-based violence and sexual assault prevention.

The jobs, which provide experience in public health and community organizing, all offer class credit except the internships. Interns assist with Safer campus-wide programming during the Action Month Series by presenting to classrooms, clubs and organizations. Interns can work six to 12 hours a week.

“Basically, every project you see put on by Safer is student-led,” Safer intern and psychology sophomore Alondra Rossi said. “We spearhead, we plan and execute all of the projects, activities and events we put on with the help of pro staff.”

Rossi was one of the students who painted the “P” teal to represent Sexual Assault Action Month (SAAM). “I was over there, rolling my paintbrush. That was a lot of fun.”

Located within Campus Health and Wellbeing, Safer is a program that offers confidential crisis support and advocacy for survivors of violence and their loved ones. Crisis intervention, accompaniments and referrals are some of the ways Safer staff supports survivors.

The paid position of graduate assistant serves to develop and support the undergraduate student team of student assistants, interns and volunteers, according to the job description. The graduate assistant works 20 hours per week and the position pays $17 per hour.

Three available student lead positions will concentrate in prevention programming, survivor wellness or graphic design. The year-long position pays $16 per hour, anticipating to contribute 10 hours per week.

Students are encouraged to visit the Safer apply site for student and graduate applications, and detailed instructions on how to apply. Email Safer Prevention Specialist Jennifer MacMartin at jmacmart@calpoly.edu with any questions.

Cal Poly Career Services also offer resume and interview help.