A team of Cal Poly soil science students placed first at the Soil Science Society of America’s Region 6 National Collegiate Soil Competition this past Veteran’s Day weekend on Nov. 10, according to the Cal Poly College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences’ Instagram.

The regional competition, hosted by Cal Poly Humboldt, featured 45 students from five different universities. While Cal Poly SLO ranked highest in the team category, six of Cal Poly’s 10 competitors also placed in the top 10 in the individual category.

Taking place in forested land in northern Humboldt, the competition allowed students to get their hands dirty and analyze soil. According to Cal Poly Humboldt, the contest was divided into five sections: soil morphology, profile characteristics, site characteristics, USDA soil taxonomy/classification and interpretations.

Environmental earth and soil science senior Anna Buecheler said that during the competition, students descended into a soil pit and observed the layers of soil and its properties. They used this information to make interpretations of the potential uses and qualities of the soil. These interpretations may include the soil’s ability to hold a newly constructed building, its capacity to hold water and how well it works for agricultural purposes, among others.

A professional soil scientist then does the same process. The teams or individuals with analysis and interpretations closest to the scientist’s professional opinion score the highest.

Cal Poly will advance to the week-long National Collegiate Soils Contest in April, hosted by Iowa State University with approximately 25 total universities competing.

Soil science professor Gordon Rees explained that students will have four days to practice, visit local soil sites and familiarize themselves with Iowa’s land. There will then be two days of competition.

“Last year, Cal Poly took second in nationals,” Rees said. “We’re so proud of our team for continuing Cal Poly’s success and will hopefully do well at nationals again this year.”

Buecheler, who has been on the team for two years and resides as team soil judging chair, placed eighth in the individual category at the Humboldt regionals.

“Soil science is a niche world but very fun,” Buecheler said. “Competitions are great since you meet other people that speak your language and have a community of like-minded people.”