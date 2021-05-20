Cal Poly students living in India reflect on recent surge in Coronavirus cases there

In India, death rates are climbing as the country suffers from a new COVID-19 variant and lack of resources. Mustang News’s Sophie Lincoln spoke with Cal Poly students who are living in India about their experiences as lockdowns remain in place.

Architecture junior and international student Parkhi Agarwal has been living at her home in Bangalore, India since March of 2020.

Agarwal said that the situation in India now is worse than before.

“Whenever I’m attending class online or even you know during the day, you do hear sounds of the ambulance or the police,” Agarwal said. “It’s just a lot more scary right now and the situation is a lot more grim.”

The World Health Organization reported that case rates started to decrease in India at the beginning of this year.

There have been more than 22 million cases of COVID-19 in India since January of 2020. As of May 12, there are more than 3 million active cases in the country. While in mid-February the country only had roughly 10,000 new daily cases, by May 11 there were more than 300,000 new cases.

In India, the two main vaccines are called Covishield and Covaxin, both of which are administered in two doses. According to the Government of India’s Press Information Bureau, the Covishield vaccine has an efficacy rate of more than 70%.

This vaccine is less effective than the American Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, both of which are more than 94% effective in preventing COVID-19.

While most of Agarwal’s extended family has received the first dose of the Covishield vaccine, she and her parents have not.

The Associated Press reported vaccinations just opened to the public over the age of 18 as of May 1. Bangalore is still under lockdown.

“If any of us were to fall sick, we are as helpless as anyone else,” Agarwal said. “We probably will not find healthcare and medical facilities. We would probably face the same amount of trouble that people outside are facing right now.”

Agarwal said she hopes to return to Cal Poly for fall quarter, but she understands it may not be possible depending on the guidelines and travel restrictions.

Another Cal Poly student returned to San Luis Obispo just before cases began to increase rapidly in March.

Architecture junior Ameya Dalal said he spent most of 2020 with his family in Mumbai, India after pandemic lockdowns began in San Luis Obispo in March of 2020, but he was able to return in January 2021.

Dalal said he left India thinking that the pandemic was getting better.

“India was looking good,” Dalal said. “Cases were pretty low and things were under control until I want to say starting February.”

Dalal said that his parents and sister were able to get the Covishield vaccine in India and he has gotten his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in San Luis Obispo.

Now, since he is in the U.S., Dalal said he most likely won’t be able to return to India anytime soon and he will be staying in the U.S. for summer.

Despite concerning case numbers, Dalal said he is hopeful that things will get better.

“Yeah, it’s scary what’s going on back home, but you know there is a light at the end of the tunnel and we are hopeful,” Dalal said.

Since the recent surge in cases, various other countries including the U.S. have sent relief to India’s government.

Starting May 7, India’s Postal Department and custom authorities started a helpline to facilitate the speedy delivery of the emergency equipment.

A May 12 update report from the World Health Organization reports that there has been a slight decline in daily cases over the past two days.