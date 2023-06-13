Students moving out of residence halls can now donate to Mustang Move-in pop-up thrift stores coming in September.

Cal Poly will welcome freshmen during their move-in with two pop-up thrift stores located near University Housing, though the exact locations have not been announced yet.

Students can sign up to help collect, sort and clean donations through an online volunteer form or to be a CP Thrift shift lead form, a larger position to help coordinate other volunteers, during June 12-22.

According to a university news release, Cal Poly has kept more than 6,000 pounds of waste out of local landfills each year that they’ve hosted the thrift event.

CP Thrift was created by Cal Poly Green Campus student interns with the first resale event taking place during the 2018 Mustang Move-in, co-hosted by University Housing. The event was put on hold during the pandemic.

Dexter Lawn and other corners of campus saw their fair share of thrifting this year. However, these pop-up stores will include more than just clothes — such as kitchenware, room decor, fans, shoe racks, mirrors — anything students choose to donate.

“CP Thrift is a popular place for students, faculty and staff to shop for gently used household items and decor in exchange for a donation,” the news release stated.

University Housing Marketing Coordinator Heather Young said that in its first year, CP Thrift diverted 3,280 pounds of items from the landfill and returned 96% to the community. The first event didn’t require students to pay but suggested donation amounts. In the end, it raised $2,800 for the Cal Poly Eco Fund.

“The goal of CP Thrift is to make it just as convenient to donate items as it is to toss them away,” Young wrote.