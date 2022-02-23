Watch and Listen: Cal Poly Track and Field Star Athlete Prepares for Upcoming Season

The Cal Poly Women’s Track and Field team is looking to defend its title as the Big West Conference Champions.

Graduate biology student and hammer thrower Emily Hallett was a key player in helping the Mustangs capture the win last season as one of their best throwers.

With the 2022 season just kicking off, Hallett shares what she has been doing to be ready.

“The biggest thing that [I’ve] kind of been preparing for this year versus last year is a lot of injury prevention. I’ve had a lot of different types of injuries that have just been required some attention to try to reduce the muscular imbalances and prevent further injuries. So, just kind of managing that and making sure I am mentally ready, as well as physically ready, to be the best I can this season,” Hallett said.

Hallett and her teammates will compete in their first home meet on March 4 inside Miller and Capriotto Athletics Complex.