Cal Poly’s Wind Band is featuring Cuesta College’s Wind Ensemble Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center. ‘Bandemonium’ is the Cal Poly Bands’ second season series, according to a Cal Poly news release.

“Cal Poly welcomes the Cuesta College Wind Ensemble under the direction of Jennifer Martin,” band director Christopher J. Woodruff said in the release. “Our colleagues at Cuesta College are doing amazing things musically, and we are excited to bring all our students together onto one stage.”

The three bands will perform new wind band music along with classics from the genre, according to the release. Some of the songs that will be featured include Gustav Holst’s “Moorside Suite,” John Williams’ “Evening at Pops” and “Yama Midori,” by James Barnes. The final number will include all three bands performing “Feierlicher Einzug,” by Cal Poly Director of Bands Emeritus William V. Johnson, according to the release.

Tickets range from $15 to $20 for general admission and $10 for students. Visit the Cal Poly Ticket Office online or in person Monday through Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m. Parking will be free for the event.