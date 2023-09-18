Cal Poly Women’s Soccer took down the University of the Pacific Tigers 3-1 on Sunday, Sept. 17 at Mustang Memorial Field.

This game was the Mustangs’ (3-3-2) final home non-conference match.

Prior to the start of the game, the Mustangs’ six seniors were celebrated, including all of them receiving a starting nod. Additionally, the game was the first match of a doubleheader with the men’s soccer playing after the conclusion of the game.

Graduate student midfielder/forward Whitney Wiley made the most of her start on Senior Day and scored her first goal as a Mustang just 1:18 minutes into the game.

The continuous pressure and attack from the Mustangs continued.

A Tigers’ (6-3-1) handball in the 18-yard box in the 14th minute led to senior forward Georgia Weeks taking the penalty kick. She got the Mustangs another goal leading them to a 2-0 lead. It was also her first career goal.

“It felt amazing just because it felt good to represent the team on such a special day,” Weeks said. “I looked back at my bench when I scored, and everybody was going crazy.”

After the Mustangs’ second goal of the first half, the Tigers had a couple of opportunities to score.

The Tigers’ best chance of the half came within the 26th minute when sophomore midfielder Alexis Pashales received a through-ball, but the goal was called off due to an offsides.

Both teams had nearly equal possession in the first half (Mustangs: 51%, Tigers: 49%), but the Mustangs had taken 13 shots compared to the Tigers three.

The Mustangs were less dominant in the second half but still held their own against the Tigers.

In the 63rd minute, freshman forward Annika Smith scored her first career goal for the Mustangs with an assist from freshman midfielder Sophia Moness.

About 10 minutes later, first-year forward Lauren Frohan for the Tigers ended the perfect night for the Mustangs by getting them on the board.

Sophomore midfielder/forward Jessie Halladay had a few good opportunities in the second half and attempted four shots for the Mustangs.

Even with the nine corners the Tigers had in the game, they could not finish any of those opportunities.

“We’re gonna continue the energy,” Weeks said. “I have no doubt that we’ll continue to carry that through the rest of the games.”

The Mustangs’ next match is up north in Portland, Oregon, at Merlo Field at the Clive Charles Soccer Complex on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. against the University of Portland Pilots.