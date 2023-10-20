Cal Poly Women’s Soccer fell 1-0 to UC Davis on Thursday, Oct. 19, at Aggie Soccer Field.

Coming off of a three-game winning streak, the Mustangs (7-6-3, 5-2-1 Big West) were unable to find the back of the net and couldn’t capitalize on any of their 16-shot attempts.

On the other hand, the Aggies (8-6-2, 4-2-2 Big West) scored within the first 27 seconds on a top-center goal by Aggies junior midfielder Risa Ramda, assisted by Sam Tristain and Emma Vane.

Despite the loss, the Mustangs still remain first in the Big West standings with one more point than second-place Cal State Fullerton. The Aggies sit two points behind in third place.

If the Mustangs win the final two matches of the season, the team will be outright Big West Conference regular season champions and come into the tournament with a No. 1 seed.

The game against the Aggies remained at a standstill after as the Mustangs took six shots compared to four to Davis at the end of the first half.

The Mustangs opened the second half more aggressively as they attempted four shots within the first 12 minutes.

Mustangs’ midfielder Jesse Halladay had seven shot attempts but failed to capitalize with two of the misses coming in the second half. Four of Halladay’s attempts were shots on goal.

With a desperate attempt to tie the game at the 88-minute mark, Mustangs’ junior defensive midfielder Emma Brown attempted a shot which missed left. This resulted in the Aggies defeating the Mustangs 1-0.

The Mustangs outshot the Aggies 16-9 while junior goalkeeper Mackenzie Samuel made four saves.

The Mustangs look to bounce back from this loss and restart their winning streak as they travel to face the Manoa Rainbow Warriors at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium in Manoa, Hawaii.