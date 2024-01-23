Cal Poly Women’s Tennis secured two 6-1 road victories over Montana and Gonzaga this weekend at the Stevens Center in Spokane, WA.

Saturday’s neutral site game against Montana marked the first time ever the two teams have played against each other. It was also the Mustangs’ first dual of the season.

The women set the tone for the weekend by sweeping the doubles and taking five out of six singles matches against the Grizzlies (0-2). Less than 24 hours later, they rolled to a victory over Gonzaga (2-1) on Sunday morning by clinching the doubles point and winning five out of six singles matches again.

Highlighting the first match over Montana was graduate student Melissa LaMette and junior Romane Mosse securing a 6-1 win at the No. 2 spot. Mosse just transferred to Cal Poly from Jacksonville State.

Next up, the duo of fifth-year Delanie Dunkle and junior Peyton Dunkle clinched the doubles point with a 6-4 win at No. 1. In 2022, the Dunkle sisters recorded 15 wins at No. 1, which is tied for the fifth-most dual victories in a season in Division-1 program history. They won All-Big West Second Team honors last year as well.

Sophomore Alexandra Ozerets, the 2023 Big West Freshman of the Year, got the singles started with a 6-0, 6-0 win. This improved her record to 9-2 in singles at No. 6

Delanie, in her first career match playing at No. 1, clinched the dual win with a back-and-forth three-set victory. At No. 3, her sister Peyton got into a tight matchup that went to a super tiebreaker, where she won 10-4.

As for Gonzaga, the Mustang duos cruised again, as the Dunkle sisters won 6-1. LaMette and Mosse then clinched the doubles point for the women with a 6-3 win.

Gonzaga evened the score at 1-1 after Delanie dropped her singles match at No. 1 by a score of 2-6, 2-6.

The next three women proved to be too much for the Bulldogs, as Peyton, Mosse and sophomore Kennedy Buntrock put the Mustangs up 4-1. Peyton’s win put her at No. 2 in Division-1 program history in career winning percentage in dual singles matches with a record of 27-11.

LaMette then clinched the game with a 10-6 super tiebreaker victory, putting them ahead 5-1. Ozerets closed at No. 6, finalizing the 6-1 score with a three-set win.

Four women – Peyton, Buntrock, Mosse and Ozerets – all went undefeated in singles and doubles over the weekend.

The Mustangs will face U.C. Davis next Saturday, Feb. 3, for their home and Big West opener. The match is set to start at 2 p.m. at the Mustang Tennis Complex.