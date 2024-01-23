The California Faculty Association (CFA) reached a tentative agreement Monday evening, ending the systemwide strike in just one day.

The CFA Board of Directors did not release the specifics of the tentative agreement. Instead, an email listed bulleted highlights, including that faculty members are slated to receive a 5% general salary increase dating back to July 2023.

Union members will be able to accept or deny the current agreement “in the coming weeks,” according to an email from the CFA Board of Directors. At this time, the tentative agreement includes a 5% raise, which is less than the 12% the CFA had initially bargained for.

“I am extremely pleased and deeply appreciative that we have reached common ground with CFA that will end the strike immediately,” CSU Chancellor Mildred García said in a press release.

However, the salary increases depend on funding in the CSU, according to the email.

Faculty on parental leave will now receive 10 weeks of paid leave, compared to an initial six weeks. The agreement also included an effort to improve access to gender-inclusive restrooms and lactation spaces.

“Due to the quick turnaround, we suggest faculty use the modality that will facilitate best access for their students for the rest of the week,” the CFA Board of Directors advised union members through email.

“This historic agreement was won because of members’ solidarity, collective action, bravery, and love for each other and our students,” Associate Vice President of Lecturers, South Antonio Gallo said. “This is what People Power looks like. This deal immensely improves working conditions for faculty and strengthens learning conditions for students.”

Systemwide, union members picketed at each California State University campus. The CFA represents about 28,000 professors, lecturers, counselors, librarians and coaches in the 23-campus system.

Cal Poly is one of 23 campuses in the California State University (CSU) system that saw class cancellations on Monday. Unlike other Cal State universities, Cal Poly is on the quarter system. This means the strike landed on week three of winter quarter, while other campuses are just starting their semester.

The agreement “includes raising the floor for our most vulnerable faculty, safer workplaces and expanded parental leave,” according to a tweet from the union.

