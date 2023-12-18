This Saturday, San Luis Obispo locals flocked to Cal Poly’s annual poinsettia sale in celebration of the winter season. The hosted event was held on Dec. 2 and Dec. 9 at the Poly Plant Shop.

Running for years, the Cal Poly poinsettia sale was once an enterprise project turned into an annual occasion for the community, according to the Cal Poly website. This year, dozens of patrons walked around the plant shop in search of the perfect flower.

“I always love going to these kinds of events,” local resident Keanna Ackerman said. “It’s more meaningful to know that the plants I’m buying were grown here by students.”

At the event, an array of the holiday flowers were on display in many colors of red, pink and white. Labeled prices for the poinsettias ranged from $12 for four-inch pots to $17 for six-inch pots, according to Cal Poly’s website. Larger poinsettias in 14-inch pots and poinsettias with custom-made pots were also offered at higher prices.

In addition to the flowers, the holiday sale presented student-made plant pots, wreaths, centerpieces and succulents. Cal Poly honey and jam were also available for purchase.

Cal Poly’s annual poinsettia sale is one of many events on campus that give students who work in the horticulture unit the opportunity to get hands-on experience with the production and sales of plants, according to the Cal Poly website. The horticulture unit is a project program outside of class that offers students experience in wholesale and retail sales.

“It’s the perfect event for family and friends to go to right before the holidays,” Ackerman said.

For more information about Poly Plant Shop events, visit https://polyplantshop.com/.