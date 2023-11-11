The Cal Poly International Center is hosting International Education Week from Nov. 13 – 17, a week full of events that celebrate the benefits of study abroad and cultural exchange.

“[International education] puts you into a different environment, whether that is the food, culture, country, weather, people and just getting outside of your comfort zone,” graduate assistant Sam Gould said.

Gould went abroad as an undergraduate to Florence, Italy in 2018. Her favorite part was learning what she was capable of in an unfamiliar place.

“I was put in a lot of different situations, such as dealing with culture shock or learning the train system,” Gould said. “I realized that it’s okay to go with the flow and just do your best.”

The events start on Monday with a financial aid and scholarship workshop followed by information sessions for studies in Africa and Latin America. To finish the week, there will be an open house and study abroad workshop.

“At the International Center and study abroad, we’re here to support you before, during and after your trip,” Gould said.

For more information on the rest of the week, visit the International Center’s website.