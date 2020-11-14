Cal Poly’s presents their first virtual play, The Iliad

Cal Poly’s Theater and Dance Department released their first virtual play this Saturday, Nov. 14 at 2:00 p.m.

With several new twists on war epic The Iliad, Theatre and Dance Department chair Josh Machamer will be using tips and tricks he learned while directing Shakespearean plays during quarantine the summer.

The seven student actors performing from their homes were delivered costumes, lights and small sets to film their respective scenes. The play will be free to the public but will be open for donations from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20 at 2:00, 7:00 and 10:00 p.m.