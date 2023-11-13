In the middle of October, Campus Dining implemented the HappyorNot Machine in the Vista Grande Dining Hall to get feedback from students about their dining experiences. With a set of emoticon faces ranging from happy to sad, each participant who chose to do the survey could choose a face and provide written feedback.

Campus Dining has received more than 800 responses on the system and plans to consider adding more machines in other campus locations.

“People are more vocal about what they are upset with than what they are happy with. The feedback has been constructive and we take all feedback into careful consideration for future events, menus and dining,” Campus Dining wrote in an email to Mustang News.

Campus Dining switches up their menu to try to provide a variety of foods to evolve and improve, they said.

“We have received some advice and comments like, ‘bring back the Buffalo Mac and Cheese, more gluten-free and vegan food and we miss the burritos at Streats,’” Campus Dining wrote.

Child development freshman Savannah Stefani filled out the Happyornot survey. She said it was quick to fill out.

“I gave the biggest smiley face because the people here at VG’s are really nice and understanding. When they mess up an order, if you tell them they will fix it for you and I just found that they are really nice,” Stefani said. “They also give you free samples of gelato at the sweet bar.”

From Nov. 1 – Nov. 17, Campus Dining set up QR codes on the tables around Vista Grande for a new survey through Surveymonkey. They will be handing out prizes to some who complete the new survey.

“As we receive feedback each day, month and quarter we are using the information to connect with our culinarians and other members of the dining team about what we’ve learned from our customer’s input to implement change,” Campus Dining wrote.

Animal science freshman Robert Juarez has plans to fill out the Surveymonkey survey.

“Feedback never hurts. I feel like good or bad, anyone would want to hear,” Juarez said. “Also, you know maybe I could benefit by helping improve getting better stuff.”

Architectural engineering freshman Daniel Huiler thinks that his feedback could improve the food.

“I feel like it is going to help because the food here gets kind of repetitive, really repetitive so I feel like they can change that with the actual survey going around,” Huiler said.