Phones came out immediately for photos and videos of him and his three goats, Pismo, Goatee and Grover. Children shouted, ‘It’s the goats!’ and rushed over to pet them. Local surfers greeted him with a “yew” and a shaka.

McGregor has become somewhat of a local fixture, known for soccer camps, surf lessons and a children’s book. But he is most famous for his three pet goats that find, catch and conquer waves with him.

Two of McGregor’s friends helped him carry a surfboard the size of a small car down the steps to Pismo State Beach.

McGregor playfully squirts goat milk from Goatee. Pismo stands strong on the board while they ride out the wave break. Grover befriends a beachgoer and soaks up the love. All three goats stand on the surfboard on the beach. Pismo's biggest cheerleaders are Goatee (left) and Grover. They don't surf, but they enjoy the warm sun while Pismo rides the waves. The sun sets while Goatee nods off in the sand.

After a game of goat soccer on the sand to warm up, McGregor charged into an oncoming wave on the surfboard. He stood up to paddle behind a four-hooved lump of matted white fur — his 200-pound best friend, Pismo. The other goats stayed on the sand, approaching beachgoers and searching for food.

Back in the ocean, three men and one goat rode a wave together toward shore.

Pismo hopped off the board and onto the sand with ease. All three goats were rewarded with pretzels, pats and kisses.

Video by Natasha Agharkar

McGregor surprised a new friend, Michael Willis, with a trick he calls “goating” — squirting goat milk at people, sometimes in their mouths.

Willis said he was recently brought into the friend group and it already feels like family.

“I’m picking up [goat language] as I go,” Willis said. “I can understand it a lot more than I can speak it. It’s kind of weird how that works.”

“I can bring joy to people with something as silly as a goat, you know. That’s my purpose, I just know it is.”

In 2011, McGregor got his first goat, Goatee. His intentions were simple: have her clean out the poison oak in his mom’s Pismo Beach backyard. Once the job was finished, he would eat her.

That plan changed when he became attached to the Saanen goat.

“Every time I’d leave to go somewhere, Goatee would cry. She’d be like, ‘mehhh mehhh mehhh,’” McGregor said. “So, I had to start taking her everywhere, Trader Joes, you know, all around.”

This was the beginning of what McGregor refers to as a “God’s story” – the moment when food turned into a friend.

McGregor never planned to have more than one pet goat, but he said whenever he left town and left Goatee at a goat farm, she would return pregnant.

“Now [Pismo] is my best friend,” McGregor said.

McGregor first took his goat surfing on his birthday in in 2011. Goats have great balance, according to McGregor, so she was able to stay atop the board the entire time.

These days, Goatee and Grover remain onshore, while Pismo, who was taught to swim from the time he was just a kid, takes to the waves.