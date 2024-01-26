Nestled along the central coast, Cayucos is home to a laid-back atmosphere, breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and recently, Chu-Chew’s Churros. Opening back in the spring of 2022, Chu-Chew’s Churros serves homemade churros that are made hot, fresh and ready to order.

The churros are served from a specialty food cart at the foot of the Cayucos Pier. Chu-Chew’s Churros uses their homemade traditional recipe to craft their churros, giving them a cakelike inside and a golden crispy outside. To top them off, a mixture of organic sugar and Ceylon cinnamon gives them a sweet and delicious finish.

In addition to churros, Chu-Chew Churros also serves a few other menu items. One of their more popular items is their hot grilled reuben sandwich made with their homemade Chu-Chew Dressing. Be sure to call in or arrive early to order a sandwich, because they do sell out.

They also have a small drink menu which includes cold and creamy mango lassi, a refreshing treat to accompany a stroll along the pier soaking up the sun. If you’re looking for something less sweet to balance out your churro, they also have organic roasted hot or iced coffee drinks with homemade caramel creamer. Pro-tip: dip a churro into one of their hot lattes to give the churro’s crispy exterior the perfect backdrop that comes with the comforting taste of smooth and creamy espresso.

Chu-Chew’s Churros is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on most holidays.