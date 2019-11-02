Arce-Hurtado was raised and schooled a few miles from the Mexico-United States border in Tijuana. However, the goalkeeper played for Nomads Soccer Club, which is based out of San Diego. Getting from home to practice presented a challenge for Arce-Hurtado, but one that he did not shy away from.

“One of the most impressive things about Carlos is that he literally would drive across the border of Mexico and train in La Jolla five to six days out of the week,” head coach Steve Sampson said. “He also, at the same time, was an outstanding student.”

Practice for Nomads was usually from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. Arce-Hurtado had to leave his home in Tijuana between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to get to the border, where he would walk across into the U.S.

He would then get a ride to practice in La Jolla from Nomads and Cal Poly teammate Luis Rodriguez. Arce-Hurtado asked Rodriguez for rides once he joined Nomads and it helped bring the two together.

“It became a routine, and then we just bonded from there and became really close,” Rodriguez said.

Video by Brian Truong

Arce-Hurtado would head back to the border after practice, walk across again, and be driven back to Tijuana by his parents. He usually got home between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. and would immediately start his homework. Arce-Hurtado said it was difficult to make this trip five to six days a week, but to become a professional soccer player, he had no second thoughts.

“I feel like it’s the kind of thing where you would say, ‘You didn’t like it, but you wouldn’t change it,’” Arce-Hurtado said. “This helped me shape my character, to know that this was hard and I will struggle and it will take a lot of time, but this is what I want to be.”

Arce-Hurtado’s hard work did not stop after he was recruited by Cal Poly, however, as he had to learn English as a freshman while being a new member of the soccer team. On top of that, he was placed in 20 units during his first quarter.

When he arrived at Cal Poly, Arce-Hurtado only spoke “half English” and was new to the culture of America. Now in his third year with the team, Arce-Hurtado has made big strides in learning the language and is adjusting well to college life.

“It inspires and motivates, because you see the struggles that he had to go through, like pretty much going to a foreign country with a foreign language,” Rodriguez said. “Seeing him transition and sort of be able to be himself at the same time is pretty inspiring.”

While recruiting Arce-Hurtado, Sampson not only noticed Arce-Hurtado’s talent as a goalkeeper, but his drive to balance his craft with academics as well.

“The commitment to drive back and forth, to get your homework done, to get good grades … and to be an exceptional soccer player really is to his credit,” Sampson said. “And that part of his character was one of the deciding factors to bring him to Cal Poly.”

After redshirting during his freshman year, Arce-Hurtado was stuck behind senior goalkeeper Simon Boehme. Boehme was a stalwart in the lineup for his junior and senior years and started 27 of a possible 29 matches. Boehme produced 129 saves in that stretch and ranked third in program history in save percentage (.771).

Arce-Hurtado’s chance eventually started in the Mustangs’ match against UC Riverside on Oct. 6, 2018.