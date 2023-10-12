After five months of bargaining, the California State University (CSU) reached a tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers (UAW), Statewide University Police Association (SUPA) and the California State University Employee’s Union (CSUEU) on Thursday.

The tentative agreement will increase salaries by 10% over the next two years for the more than 16,000 faculty members represented by the CSUEU who work at the CSU. The agreement also reintroduces salary steps at 2% between each step for CSUEU members, according to the CSU.

The tentative agreement with the UAW and SUPA will increase salaries by 5% over the next three years for the 10,000 student academic employees and 330 university police officers, according to the release

The members of each union and the CSU board of trustees still need to vote to ratify the contracts.

“Throughout the collective bargaining process, the CSU has been committed to increasing salaries for our employees in a fiscally sustainable manner that ensures we can continue to deliver on our mission of serving our diverse and talented students,” CSU Chancellor Mildred García said in the release​. “We thank our labor union partners for negotiating with us to achieve these goals.”