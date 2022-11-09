Editor’s note: This story will be updated as more election results are published.

Democratic nominee Dawn Addis is projected to win the general election for California State Assembly District 30 by winning 58.28% of the votes, according to county data. She will represent portions of San Luis Obispo County, Monterey County and Santa Cruz County.

“We’ve had the resources we needed and really gotten our message out,” she said. “So I feel like a lot of people know me, and the message has been resonating with the voters across the district.”

The newly-elected state representative is a strong advocate for reducing homelessness, protecting Roe v. Wade rights and increasing funding for public education in the district and state. She has previously served as a city council member in Morro Bay and has 20 years of leadership in the community, which she uses to inform her new position.

“I’m looking to make a difference in those ways, those areas that unite all of us across the Central Coast and that are going to make a positive difference in the lives of every person that’s on the Central Coast,” Addis said.

Addis is a former educator. She received both a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and art education and a master’s degree in special education from San Francisco State University. Addis also co-founded Women’s March SLO (WMSLO) in 2016.

She is associated with numerous groups – including San Luis Coastal Teachers Association, the Student California Teachers Association, the Morro Bay Chamber of Commerce, the League of Women Voters, Rotary International and the Morro Bay Open Space Alliance.

Addis attributes much of her success to her team and supporters.

“It takes a village to do an election like this, especially in this geography and so people have really embraced me and folks that have put their name behind me,” she said.

For more on Addis’ platform head to her campaign website.