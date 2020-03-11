Despite NCAA recommendations, Cal Poly Athletics games will continue with fans

Cal Poly Athletics games will continue as usual until a university-wide decision is made, despite NCAA recommendations to close events to the public due to COVID-19 concerns. At NCAA Championship events, attendance will be limited to only essential staff and limited family, the NCAA announced Wednesday.

“We are reviewing options, but this will be an institutional decision and relate to ALL campus events, not just athletics,” Athletics Director Don Oberhelman wrote in an email to Mustang News Wednesday.

Cal Poly Women’s Basketball will play in the second round of the Big West Tournament, which is being played without any spectators for the entire tournament, at 6 p.m. tonight.

Cal Poly has a busy schedule of home games this week. Softball plays its home opener against Notre Dame Thursday, March 12 at 5 p.m. and will play five more games from Friday-Sunday at Bob Jannssen Field.

Baseball is hosting Oklahoma in a four-game series beginning tomorrow at 6 p.m. inside Baggett Stadium. Men’s Tennis has matches on Friday and Saturday, while Women’s Tennis will play Sunday, at the Mustang Tennis Complex.

In a promotional email, Cal Poly Athletics advertised free pizza and rally towels at this weekend’s baseball games.

At Cal Poly, finals will remain in-person this quarter, but students and faculty are encouraged to stay in town during break due to COVID-19 concerns, President Jeffrey Armstrong announced at an Academic Senate meeting March 10.

In addition, the CSU system suspended all university-related travel for conferences and other events, including all student clubs and club sports, through May 31.