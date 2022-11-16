Former President Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election on Tuesday night.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump announced to a crowd at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The Trump team submitted their filing for a 2024 presidential campaign just minutes before Trump’s announcement.

The former president will seek the presidency once again despite multiple lawsuits against the Trump Organization and Trump himself.

The former president is also being blamed by members of GOP leadership and conservative media for a subpar midterm performance for Republican candidates.

Trump hit back against his GOP challengers, claiming in his speech that 262 Trump-endorsed candidates won and only 22 lost.

Trump has also taken shots toward Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in recent days pointing out the number of votes Trump received in Florida during the 2020 presidential election compared to the number of votes DeSantis received in the previous 2022 midterm elections. Trump also referred to DeSantis as ‘Ron De-sanctimonious’ during a rally in Pennsylvania on Nov. 5.

DeSantis has covertly signaled his intent to run for the presidency after he refused to answer a question from his democratic gubernatorial challenger, Charlie Crist, regarding whether he intends to finish his term as governor of Florida if reelected in 2022.

Seeking the Republican nomination, Trump would be only the second president ever elected for two nonconsecutive terms, CNN reported. The only president to have done so is Grover Cleveland, the first Democrat elected after the Civil War, according to The White House.