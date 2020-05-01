Expanded COVID-19 testing available starting May 4

San Luis Obispo County partnered with the State of California to expand COVID-19 testing, according to County Public Health.

Healthcare workers, first responders and those with an essential job such as utilities, grocery, food supply and public employees are eligible for tests. Other people who qualify for a test include those 65 and older or anyone with chronic medical conditions, according to a media release.

Before, only those with at least one symptom could be tested for COVID-19.

Testing will be available by appointment only and online registration will begin Saturday, May 2.

SLO county does not have antibody tests and will only determine those currently infected with the virus.

Appointments will be given on a five minute basis, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Testing will take place at Paso Robles Veteran’s Hall and Ramona Gardens Community Center in Grover Beach.

The test is free of charge and up to 132 individuals can be tested daily at each location.

Anyone experiencing at least one symptom of COVID-19 is still eligible for a test.