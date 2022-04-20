Federal mask mandate lifted in airports

Masks will no longer be required in airports after a federal ruling made Monday, according to a press release from the county of San Luis Obispo.

Despite some local mandates being lifted, up until yesterday the CDC still required masks in public transportation conveyances and at transportation hubs.

University spokesperson Matt Lazier said that Cal Poly follows state guidance, and that the state has not changed its mask requirements. This means that masks will still be required for students on public transit.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will also not be enforcing new Security Directives that were scheduled to begin today, they said in a public statement.

“CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time,” TSA wrote in their statement.

While masks will no longer be required in airports, the press release states that airlines and locales may have their own mask requirements. It is recommended that anyone traveling reach out to their airline to confirm their mask policy.

“Above and beyond any mask mandate, the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport Authority already has several health and safety policies in place, including increased cleanings, staff training, and regular technical assessments,” the county wrote.