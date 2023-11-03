The two small fires on Cal Poly agricultural lands on Monday were reported to be arson, according to the campus-wide Clery alert sent out this morning. One fire was located behind Crop Science near Highway 1 and Stenner Creek Road and the other was between the Cal Poly Lemon Orchard and Mustang Village.

“The Cal Poly Police Department (CPPD) is actively investigating both fires, with the aim of identifying the person or people responsible,” Campus Spokesperson Matt Lazier wrote in an email to Mustang News.

According to Lazier, CPPD is working with Cal Fire and the State Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate the situation.

The university said they are unable to provide further information at this time.

Cal Poly encourages students to be aware of their surroundings, “especially during heightened fire alerts” and consider downloading the Rave Guardian app, the Clery alert said.

They ask any suspicious activities, persons and vehicles be immediately reported to CPPD at (805) 756-2281 or police@calpoly.edu.