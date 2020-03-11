Flash flood warning issued for San Luis Obispo County

The National Weather Service (NWS) has declared a flash flood warning in San Luis Obispo County as heavy rainfall, thunder and lightning hit the Central Coast Tuesday afternoon.

The flash flood warning is in place until 6:45 p.m. and the NSW says flash flooding will likely being shortly. The flood advisory is in place until 7:30 p.m.

Areas that are at risk for flooding include San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Grover Beach, Oceano, Avila Beach, Shell Beach, Baywood-Los Osos, and Highways 1 and 101.

Flash Flood Warning continues for San Luis Obispo CA, Arroyo Grande CA, Nipomo CA until 6:45 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/m8WGXbwxem — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 11, 2020

Flooding typically occurs in small creeks and streams, highways and streets and other drainage and low lying areas.

According to the NWS, doppler radar shows strong thunderstorms moving northward at 15 to 20 miles-per-hour.