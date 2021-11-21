Football drops final game of the season to Northern Arizona, 45-21

Cal Poly football dropped their final game of the season to Northern Arizona 45-21 on Saturday, Nov. 20 inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

The Mustangs (2-9, 1-7 Big Sky) ended the season in 11th place in the Big Sky, while the Lumberjacks (5-6, 4-4 Big Sky) finished in seventh place in the 13-team conference.

27 seniors were honored ahead of the matchup, as Cal Poly celebrated senior night for the football team.

After three unsuccessful drives by Northern Arizona and two by Cal Poly, the Mustangs broke the scoreless tie with 7:09 left in the first quarter when redshirt senior running back Lepi Lataimua punched in a one-yard rushing touchdown to give them a 7-0 lead.

The lead didn’t last long, as the Lumberjacks answered immediately with a 62-yard touchdown on the very next drive to knot the game up at 7-7.

The score remained tied at the end of the first, but Northern Arizona took their first lead of the game at 14-7 with a rushing touchdown at the beginning of the second quarter. The Lumberjacks would not lose the lead from then.

Northern Arizona then rattled off 24 unanswered points in the second quarter, leaving the game out of reach at 38-7.

Despite the deficit, the Mustangs went into the halftime locker room with a huge momentum shifter. After a 53-yard field goal attempt came up short for Northern Arizona, redshirt freshman defensive back Xavier Oliphant returned the kick 100 yards for a touchdown.

The momentum shift didn’t carry over to the second half, however, as Cal Poly’s offense was held scoreless in the third quarter while the Lumberjacks added another touchdown to extend their lead to 45-14.

Redshirt senior running back Chuby Dunu tacked on a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Mustangs, but they ultimately fell 45-21.

The Lumberjacks outgained Cal Poly 495-375 and dominated the rushing attack with 321 yards compared to the 176 yards by the Mustangs.

