Cal Poly football suffered a 57-0 loss to the Montana Grizzlies on a snow-covered field at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The Mustangs (1-8, 0-6 Big Sky) had major trouble on both sides of the ball while Montana (6-3, 3-3 Big Sky) had no trouble putting up a smooth 57 points while shutting the Mustangs out.

Redshirt junior quarterback Spencer Brasch completed 18-40 passes for 150 yards while redshirt junior running back Shakobe Harper added 34 of Cal Poly’s 42 total rushing yards.

Montana doubled Cal Poly’s total yards with rushing yards alone, as the Grizzlies poured on 419 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

On the first drive of the game, the Mustangs drove into Grizzlies territory after a 28-yard completion to graduate wide receiver Chris Coleman. However, they couldn’t get anything else going and were forced to punt.

Montana responded with a quick rushing touchdown to go up 7-0 early.

On his very next throw, Brasch was picked off in Mustang territory by Marcus Weinel, setting up Montana for another touchdown.

The first half continued this way, with the Grizzlies holding a commanding 31-0 lead heading into the locker room.

In the third quarter, graduate defensive back Jamarii Jackson picked off the Grizzly quarterback in the end zone for his first interception of the year.

Cal Poly’s best drive of the game came at the end of the third quarter when they pushed the ball to Montana’s 35-yard line. Despite this, they were unable to put points on the board and remained with a goose egg on the scoreboard.

The Grizzlies tacked on 13 more points and at the end of three quarters, the score was 44-0 in favor of Montana.

The Mustangs had no response for the running game and the blowout continued into the fourth quarter, despite the fact that the Grizzlies had turned the game over to their second-string players.

The 57-0 defeat marked the seventh straight loss for the Mustangs and the first time Cal Poly has been shut out since the finale of the 2017 season.

The Mustangs will leave the snow and return home to take on Montana State on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 5:02 p.m. at Mustang Memorial Field.