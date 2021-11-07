Football loses eighth straight to Sacramento State, 41-9

Cal Poly football fell to Sacramento State by a final score of 41-9 on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Hornet Stadium.

The loss is the eighth in a row for the Mustangs (1-8, 0-6 Big Sky) while the Hornets (7-2, 6-0 Big Sky) continued their great season.

In the first quarter, Sacramento State’s Cameron Skattebo had a 25-yard touchdown run to open up the scoring and put the Hornets up 7-0. Later on in the quarter, Munchie Filer lll had a 47-yard interception return for a touchdown to extend the Sacramento State lead to 14-0.

After a scoreless first, the Mustangs got on the board early in the second quarter thanks to a safety by freshman defensive lineman Josh Ngulafe.

Cal Poly took advantage of the momentum and the free kick from the Hornets as a result of the safety. After redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Brasch completed a pass to redshirt freshman wide receiver Zedekiah Centers, Centers fumbled the ball into the endzone. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Giancarlo Woods then jumped on the ball to secure the touchdown for the Mustangs, cutting the lead to 14-9.

Despite the momentum swing, this would be the last Cal Poly score for the remainder of the matchup.

The Hornets would secure a touchdown and a field goal before heading into halftime, as the score heading into the locker room was 24-9 in favor of Sacramento State.

In the third quarter, the Hornets continued to dominate on both sides of the ball. Sacramento State tallied another field goal and touchdown while the Mustang offense could not get back on the scoreboard, which brought the score to 34-9.

The final quarter was more of the same, as the Hornets cashed in another unanswered score to cap off a 41-9 victory.

Brash completed 19 of his 26 attempts for 225 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, the Mustang defense allowed 419 total yards of offense.

Cal Poly will return home and look to snap their losing streak when they take on Idaho State on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 5:05 p.m. at Alex G. Spanos Stadium.