Cal Poly football lost their sixth straight game as they fell to UC Davis by a score of 59-17 on Saturday, Oct. 29 inside the UC Davis Health Stadium.

The Mustangs (1-7, 0-5 Big Sky) couldn’t get much going on offense, while the Aggies (4-4, 3-2 Big Sky) poured it on to win their third conference game of the season.

Cal Poly went three-and-out on their first drive while UC Davis didn’t waste any time, as senior running back Ulonzo Gilliam broke off a 59-yard touchdown to give the Aggies the early 7-0 lead.

Both teams would trade punts until redshirt junior quarterback Spencer Brasch threw an interception right to the Aggie defense on the Cal Poly 40-yard line.

UC Davis capitalized on the turnover and sophomore wide receiver C.J. Hutton ran it in for an eight-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 14-0 with 1:07 left in the quarter.

The Mustangs started the second quarter with the ball and a 52-yard catch and run by redshirt junior wide receiver Bryson Allen to bring them to the goal line.

It looked like the Mustangs would score until Brasch’s pass was tipped up and intercepted by the Aggie defense in the endzone.

UC Davis had a huge play of their own with a 54-yard reception from Hutton and a 15-yard facemask penalty added on. The drive was capped off with a one-yard touchdown run by Gilliam, bringing the score to 21-0 with 12:03 to play in the half.

Cal Poly responded quickly with a six-play, 83-yard touchdown drive ending with a 28-yard touchdown catch from redshirt sophomore wide receiver Giancarlo Woods for their first score of the game.

The Mustang defense stepped up on the next drive and forced a fumble to give the offense the ball at the UC Davis 35-yard line.

The Mustangs took advantage of the field position and Brasch threw a six-yard touchdown to graduate wide receiver Chris Coleman to bring the score to 21-14 with 5:49 left in the half.

The Aggies hit right back on the third play of the drive with a wide-open 65-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Justin Poerio to add to their lead and put them up 28-14.

Cal Poly put together a nice drive as Brasch got into a rhythm, but were unable to gain more yardage in the red zone and were held to a 36-yard field goal that brought the score to 28-17.

The UC Davis offense showed off what they could do in their two-minute offense and drove all the way down to the Cal Poly 12-yard line, but was forced to settle for a field goal to put them up 31-17 going into the break.

Both teams were unable to make anything happen on their first possessions of the second half until UC Davis sophomore wide receiver Casey Granfors scored on a 52-yard touchdown pass to extend their lead to 38-17 with 6:55 left in the third quarter.

The Mustangs had an uninspiring following drive as Brasch threw three straight incompletions after a big gain and was sacked on fourth down.

The Aggies began to pour it on as they easily drove down the field and scored a 22-yard touchdown to bring the score to 45-17 with 2:27 left in the quarter.

Both teams traded punts to end the quarter, but the Aggies scored on a 67-yard touchdown pass on a broken coverage to extend their lead to 52-17 with 12:53 left in the game.

The Mustangs began to put together a nice drive before Brasch threw his third interception of the game to sophomore linebacker Teddye Buchanan, who returned it 65-yards for a touchdown and brought the score to 59-17 and put the icing on the cake for the Aggies.

Cal Poly freshman defensive back Donovan Saunders had an interception a drive later, but it was too little too late for the Mustangs.

It was unknown prior to the game whether or not Brasch would play after last week’s game but Brasch played all but 10 snaps on Saturday night.

Coleman showed out once again, leading the Mustang offense with 10 receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown.

The Cal Poly defense allowed a season-high in points on Saturday night, and it won’t get much easier with next week’s opponent.

The Mustangs will look towards next week where they face a tough opponent with the University of Montana on the road on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium.