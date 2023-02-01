The Cal Poly Dream Center and Center for Health and Prevention are partnering to bring a free health clinic to San Luis Obispo this Saturday.

An Instagram post on @calpolydreamcenter detailed that it will be a “free of charge clinic serving those without insurance or documentation” and will offer services such as sexual health counseling, all forms of contraception, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and more.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, from 12-4 p.m., all are welcome to visit the clinic located at the Center for Health and Prevention, at 705 Grand Ave.

The clinic will offer free or low-cost health services operated by the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo (CAPSLO), which runs the Center for Health and Prevention.

Transportation will be provided from Cal Poly’s campus to the clinic location.

Though originally scheduled for both Jan. 21 and Feb. 18, the clinic was changed to only Feb. 4. View more information on services at the Cal Poly Dream Center website and CAPSLO’s website.